Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to allow the mother of ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, and Ukrainian doctors, to visit him in the prison hospital

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to allow the mother of ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, and Ukrainian doctors, to visit him in the prison hospital.

Saakashvili was transferred to the Gldani prison hospital, as his health condition deteriorated after he went on a hunger strike in October.

On Thursday, the politician announced he would end the hunger strike as recommended by the Strasbourg Court but only on condition he should be transferred to a civilian clinic. The Georgian Justice Ministry said he would be returned to the Rustavi prison.

"In a phone conversation with @GharibashviliGe, I stressed that the rights of (Ukrainian) citizen @SaakashviliM must be fully guaranteed in accordance with international norms. Applied for admission of Mikheil Saakashvili's mother, relatives, and Ukrainian doctors to him," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.