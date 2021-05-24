UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Asks Government To Prepare Decree To Halt Air Traffic With Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:04 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday asked the government to prepare a decree to halt air traffic between Ukraine and Belarus, according to the presidential press service

EU states and the UK have already expressed their concern over a Sunday incident with a Ryanair plane.

The aircraft, en route from Athens to Vilnius, had to make an emergency stop in Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be fake. Roman Protasevich, a founder of Nexta Telegram channel, which is designated as terrorist in Belarus, was on board and got detained during the plane's stop in Minsk.

"Considering the current circumstances, the president asked the government to draft a decree on halting direct air routes between Ukraine and Belarus, and avoiding Belarusian airspace for flights from and to Ukraine," the press service said in a statement.

