UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Asks Merkel By Phone To Assist In Investigation Of Boeing Crash In Iran

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:01 PM

Zelenskyy Asks Merkel by Phone to Assist in Investigation of Boeing Crash in Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking to German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone, called on Germany to politically assist the investigation of the crash of a Ukrainian plane in Iran, the presidential press service said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking to German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone, called on Germany to politically assist the investigation of the crash of a Ukrainian plane in Iran, the presidential press service said Wednesday.

"The head of the Ukrainian state expects an effective investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines plane, as well as compensation to the families of those killed and the carrier company. The president of Ukraine urged Germany to politically assist this process," it said.

On January 8, the UIA's Boeing 737-800 was unintentionally shot down by the Iranian military soon after it took off from Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died in the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada German Company Died Germany Tehran United Kingdom Sweden Angela Merkel January From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Algerian Minister of Foreign ..

2 minutes ago

Berlin Conference on Libya Unlikely to Produce Bre ..

25 seconds ago

22 shopkeepers arrested for selling polythene bags ..

28 seconds ago

Punjab government govt cuts CMO expenditures

29 seconds ago

Regime air raids kill 9 civilians despite Idlib tr ..

31 seconds ago

PM inquires after injured as death toll rises due ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.