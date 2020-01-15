Zelenskyy Asks Merkel by Phone to Assist in Investigation of Boeing Crash in Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking to German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone, called on Germany to politically assist the investigation of the crash of a Ukrainian plane in Iran, the presidential press service said Wednesday

"The head of the Ukrainian state expects an effective investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines plane, as well as compensation to the families of those killed and the carrier company. The president of Ukraine urged Germany to politically assist this process," it said.

On January 8, the UIA's Boeing 737-800 was unintentionally shot down by the Iranian military soon after it took off from Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died in the accident.