Zelenskyy Asks Netanyahu to Swiftly Ratify Ukraine-Israel Free Trade Deal - Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday urged for a speedy ratification of the Ukraine-Israel free trade agreement by the other side in a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his office said.

The Ukrainian authorities ratified it last summer, despite criticism from its chain store suppliers association, which does not consider it to be in the country's best interests.

"He [President Zelenskyy] called on the Israeli party to complete the ratification of the bilateral Free Trade Agreement signed on January 21, 2019 as soon as possible," the office said in a statement.

The Ukrainian president has also solicited Israeli assistance in dealing with coronavirus pandemic.

"Israel is an example of an effective fight against the pandemic. I would be grateful to your government for providing humanitarian assistance, as well as for sharing best practices in the fight against coronavirus," Zelenskyy said as quoted by his office.

Israel has been unable to ratify the agreement partly due to it being gripped by a prolonged political crisis, which has only recently been resolved in a coalition between Netanyahu's Likud party and his main rival Benny Gantz's Blue and White.