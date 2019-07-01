Zelenskyy Asks Ukrainian Prime Minister to Take Disciplinary Action Against Klimkin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to take disciplinary action against Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, since the top diplomat had not agreed with the president a response to the Russian Foreign Ministry's note, Zelenskyy's press service said Monday

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he learned about the Foreign Ministry actions on the international arena from the internet. He added that Klimkin had not coordinated with him the response to the Russian note on arrested Ukrainian sailors.

The prime minister suggested Zelenskyy to put Klimkin on leave.

"Considering that the Ukrainian foreign minister is personally responsible for the state of affairs in the sphere entrusted to him, I consider it necessary to raise the question of conducting disciplinary proceedings against Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, and inform [the president] about the results," the press service said.