UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Asks Ukrainian Prime Minister To Take Disciplinary Action Against Klimkin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:05 PM

Zelenskyy Asks Ukrainian Prime Minister to Take Disciplinary Action Against Klimkin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to take disciplinary action against Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, since the top diplomat had not agreed with the president a response to the Russian Foreign Ministry's note, Zelenskyy's press service said Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to take disciplinary action against Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, since the top diplomat had not agreed with the president a response to the Russian Foreign Ministry's note, Zelenskyy's press service said Monday.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he learned about the Foreign Ministry actions on the international arena from the internet. He added that Klimkin had not coordinated with him the response to the Russian note on arrested Ukrainian sailors.

The prime minister suggested Zelenskyy to put Klimkin on leave.

"Considering that the Ukrainian foreign minister is personally responsible for the state of affairs in the sphere entrusted to him, I consider it necessary to raise the question of conducting disciplinary proceedings against Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, and inform [the president] about the results," the press service said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Russia From Top

Recent Stories

Rice worth $1.927 billion exported in 11 months of ..

5 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 283, ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 94.75 points

8 minutes ago

Husband of woman in NAB chairman's leaked video ge ..

12 minutes ago

171 criminals held, looted items worth over Rs. 24 ..

8 minutes ago

Stagnant rainwater dangerous for cotton crop in Fa ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.