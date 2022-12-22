UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Asks US Congress To Strengthen Sanctions Against Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 06:20 AM

Zelenskyy Asks US Congress to Strengthen Sanctions Against Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech to a joint session of US Congress asked lawmakers to strengthen sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.

"You can strengthen sanctions... it is in your power to help us bring to justice everyone who started this unprovoked and criminal war, let's do it," Zelenskyy said on Wednesday night.

Zelenskyy met with President Joe Biden at the White House earlier on Wednesday to discuss battlefield strategy, Ukraine's energy needs and sanctions against Russia.

The Biden administration during Zelenskyy's one-day visit to Washington announced some $1.85 billion in additional security assistance to Ukraine that include one Patriot air defense system.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

