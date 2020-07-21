Zelenskyy Believes Date of Next Normandy Four Summit Will Be Coordinated Soon

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the date of the next Normandy Four summit in Berlin would be coordinated in the near future.

"Our teams are working on the next Normandy-format meeting, which will be held in Berlin.

Now we see there is confirmation from the German side, there is confirmation from the French side, and there is understanding that Russia does not mind holding a meeting, because I think everyone understands how important it is to hold talks in this format. We expect the date of the Normandy-format meeting to be announced in the near future," Zelenskyy said at a briefing after his talks with the Swiss president.