UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Believes Minsk's Failure To Have Dialogue With People Can Lead To Gov't Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 02:56 PM

Zelenskyy Believes Minsk's Failure to Have Dialogue With People Can Lead to Gov't Collapse

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed the belief on Thursday that the Belarusian government's failure to establish dialogue with the people could lead to its collapse

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed the belief on Thursday that the Belarusian government's failure to establish dialogue with the people could lead to its collapse.

"If the authorities do not cease actions aimed against the people � especially actions of law enforcers � they will get a very powerful result, a response from the people.

If the government does not manage to launch dialogue with its own people, the government will cease existence. In this respect, Ukraine will always support its partners, we share the opinion of all the European counties," Zelenskyy said at a briefing following talks with the Slovak leader.

Related Topics

Ukraine Lead All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives COVID ..

31 minutes ago

PCB statement on Faisal Iqbal

34 minutes ago

Tripartite monitoring of TBTTP to yield benefits f ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan carries highest tests in one day, positiv ..

4 minutes ago

KOPIA to help in development of agriculture, lives ..

4 minutes ago

Flu shots more important than ever due to pandemic ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.