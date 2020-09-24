(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed the belief on Thursday that the Belarusian government's failure to establish dialogue with the people could lead to its collapse.

"If the authorities do not cease actions aimed against the people � especially actions of law enforcers � they will get a very powerful result, a response from the people.

If the government does not manage to launch dialogue with its own people, the government will cease existence. In this respect, Ukraine will always support its partners, we share the opinion of all the European counties," Zelenskyy said at a briefing following talks with the Slovak leader.