KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday he believed that the newly disclosed recordings of conversations between his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, and former-US Vice President Joe Biden concerning an investigation into a Ukrainian energy company related to the latter's son, can serve as grounds for convictions of treason but said that it was for the prosecution to decide.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian independent lawmaker Andriy Derkach revealed recordings that he claimed were telephone conversations between then-President Poroshenko and then-US Vice President Joe Biden, where Biden pressed for the firing of then-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in exchange for a loan of $1 billion. Derkach claimed he had obtained the tapes from unnamed investigative journalists and had forwarded them to the prosecutor's office.

"The prosecutor's office, law enforcement authorities should react. I know that the Prosecutor General of Ukraine registered criminal proceedings yesterday. There will be an investigation. I know that this can be perceived as high treason, but this is for the law enforcement [to take on]," Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Kiev to mark his first year as president of Ukraine, Zelenskyy posited that the previous administration could expect a slew of indictments.

"I think the way in which they [the Poroshenko administration] ruled the country, many different adventure and sentences await them. But I do not want to talk about that because it is not my authority but the courts'," Zelenskyy said while speaking at the conference with reporters in a person and maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Since leaving the helm of the country last year, Poroshenko and members of his administration have become the subjects of at least a dozen criminal cases including treason, fraud and more.

During his tenure, Shokin investigated Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which employed Biden's son, Hunter. Shokin was dismissed in April 2016. Biden later publicly admitted that he had threatened to withhold about $1 billion in US military aid to Ukraine unless the latter dismissed the prosecutor.