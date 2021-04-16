UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Believes Russia-US Talks On Ukraine Without Kiev Would Be Meaningless

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:18 PM

Zelenskyy Believes Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Without Kiev Would Be Meaningless

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that possible discussions between Russia and the United States on Ukraine is a good initiative but without participation of Kiev they would be meaningless

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that possible discussions between Russia and the United States on Ukraine is a good initiative but without participation of Kiev they would be meaningless.

"I think that this [a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin] is good. It is very important and timely," Zelenskyy told reporters.

The Ukrainian leader added that Putin and Biden will probably talk about Ukraine but added that holding such a discussion without Kiev's participation is wrong and meaningless.

"But if they raise the issue of Ukraine, I am sure that such a question may be relevant, it seems to me that the issue is not even about justice, but I think it will not be so meaningful if they discuss Ukraine without us. It won't be right. And it will show once again that big countries think that everything is happening around them. But it seems to me that the world is much bigger," Zelenskyy said.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev United States May

Recent Stories

US announces $1.7 bn to fight Covid variants

2 minutes ago

US to Create Aircraft Infrastructure in Norway to ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Declares Income of $132,000 in 2020

2 minutes ago

Chinese Students Show Growing Interest in Getting ..

2 minutes ago

DC inspects cleaning of water ponds

8 minutes ago

Police hold flag march in city Multan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.