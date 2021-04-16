Zelenskyy Believes Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Without Kiev Would Be Meaningless

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that possible discussions between Russia and the United States on Ukraine is a good initiative but without participation of Kiev they would be meaningless

"I think that this [a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin] is good. It is very important and timely," Zelenskyy told reporters.

The Ukrainian leader added that Putin and Biden will probably talk about Ukraine but added that holding such a discussion without Kiev's participation is wrong and meaningless.

"But if they raise the issue of Ukraine, I am sure that such a question may be relevant, it seems to me that the issue is not even about justice, but I think it will not be so meaningful if they discuss Ukraine without us. It won't be right. And it will show once again that big countries think that everything is happening around them. But it seems to me that the world is much bigger," Zelenskyy said.