Zelenskyy Believes Ukraine Should Receive Invitation to NATO at July Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes there is every reason for Ukraine to receive a "political invitation" to join NATO at the military alliance's upcoming summit in Vilnius, he said on Tuesday.

"NATO. Vilnius. Ukraine. There is every reason for a political invitation for Ukraine to join the Alliance. There is a full understanding of the security guarantees for Ukraine until the moment of accession. We are working with the team to make the decisions of the Vilnius Summit truly meaningful," he wrote on Telegram.

On June 19, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the top-level summit in July will be discussing not a formal invitation but rather ways in which "to move Ukraine closer to NATO.

In early June, Zelenskyy said that Kiev was hoping to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

Vilnius will host a NATO Summit from July 11 to 12. Stoltenberg will chair the meeting. Discussion about Ukraine's NATO prospects, strengthening the alliance's eastern flank, as well as defense spending are expected to top the agenda of the summit.