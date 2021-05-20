UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Believes US Should Be Involved In Settling Donbas Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:05 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed the belief on Thursday that Washington should be involved in the effort to settle the Donbas crisis, but was unable to say in which format this could be done exactly

"I believe that in addition to the Normandy format, there will be a direct conversation with Russian Federation President [Vladimir Putin]. In addition to the direct talks with the Russian president, I also believe the US could be involved in the discussion, but I am not ready to say in which format exactly at this stage," Zelenskyy said at a press conference.

