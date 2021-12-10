Zelenskyy, Biden Discuss Minsk Process on Settling Conflict in Donbas -Presidential Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, have coordinated their positions on settling the military conflict on Donbas, the press service of the Ukrainian presidential office said.

On Thursday, the head of Zelenskyy's office, Andriy Yermak, said that the negotiations between Zelenskyy and Biden had been completed after one and a half hours.

"The Ukrainian head of state has thanked Joe Biden for the consequent, firm and decisive support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country, and has reaffirmed the steadfast desire for looking for the ways to reach peace in Donbas. The parties have coordinated positions on further steps in this direction. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that we have clear proposals on the revitalization of the peace process, as well as are ready to discuss them in various formats," the press service said in a statement.