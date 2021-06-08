KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden, discussed the prospect of Ukraine's membership in NATO as a key instrument for "dramatically enhancing security capabilities," as well as Donbas, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the chief of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said.

Zelenskyy and Biden held a telephone conversation on Monday.

Podolyak, quoted by the RBC-Ukraine news agency, said the two leaders discussed Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership as a key tool to strengthen the country's security capabilities.

"The detailed discussion of the situation in Donbass and the periodic appearance of Russian attempts at escalation there," added the adviser to the head of Zelensky's office.

"They also discussed in detail the situation in Donbas and periodic escalation attempts by Russia there," Podolyak said.