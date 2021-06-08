UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy, Biden Discuss Prospect Of Ukraine's NATO Membership - Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:00 AM

Zelenskyy, Biden Discuss Prospect of Ukraine's NATO Membership - Adviser

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden, discussed the prospect of Ukraine's membership in NATO as a key instrument for "dramatically enhancing security capabilities," as well as Donbas, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the chief of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said.

Zelenskyy and Biden held a telephone conversation on Monday.

Podolyak, quoted by the RBC-Ukraine news agency, said the two leaders discussed Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership as a key tool to strengthen the country's security capabilities.

"The detailed discussion of the situation in Donbass and the periodic appearance of Russian attempts at escalation there," added the adviser to the head of Zelensky's office.

"They also discussed in detail the situation in Donbas and periodic escalation attempts by Russia there," Podolyak said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia United States

Recent Stories

AED1.68 bn financial market liquidity on Monday

5 hours ago

UAE claim crucial three points from Thailand

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

6 hours ago

Izharul Haq dies after brief illness

5 hours ago

France freezes military aid to CAR over 'disinform ..

5 hours ago

ACE raids District Highway office in Hyderabad

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.