Zelenskyy-Biden Meeting Brought Bilateral Ties to New Level - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden, lasted twice as long as the planned time and brought relations between the two countries to a new level, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Instead of the scheduled one hour, talks between @ZelenskyyUa & @POTUS lasted two hours. Presidents took our relations to a new level," Kuleba said on Twitter.

"We have a joint statement and a lot of work for me & @SecBlinken to implement it within the renewed US-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission," he said.

Zelenskyy is on a working visit to the United States. Opening talks with him in the White House, Biden said he would discuss further measures to support Ukraine for its full European integration. Before the meeting, the US leader confirmed the US commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine and Kiev's NATO aspirations. In addition, Biden said he hopes to visit Ukraine, where he was in 2017, again.