MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden held a face-to-face conversation in Kiev after the introduction of the members of the delegations, Zelenskyy's office said on Monday.

"After the introduction of the members of the Ukrainian and American delegations, the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States had a face-to-face conversation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Joseph Biden's visit was an extremely important signal of support for Ukraine and Ukrainians," the office said in a statement.