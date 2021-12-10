Zelenskyy-Biden Talks Lasted About 1.5 hours - Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The talks between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden, ended, they lasted about an hour and a half, the US leader told his Ukrainian counterpart about his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the head of Zelenskyy's office, Andriy Yermak, said on Thursday.

"It has already become a good tradition that the talks between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine took place in a very open, direct atmosphere. The conversation lasted almost an hour and a half. The presidents began with the most important thing, President Biden told President Zelenskyy about his summit with Russian President Putin.

about other issues," Yermak told the 1+1 broadcaster.

Biden announced Washington's readiness to provide Kiev with assistance that would allow it to "fight back at any time," Yermak said.

"The defense minister, who has just returned from the United States, will be able to tell about his talks with his counterpart, the US Secretary of Defense, about the agreements that were reached. And President Biden confirmed that the United States will provide, and this has already begun to happen, all the necessary assistance to so that Ukraine has the opportunity to fight back at any time," Yermak said.