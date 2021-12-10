UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy-Biden Talks Lasted About 1.5 Hours - Office

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:40 AM

Zelenskyy-Biden Talks Lasted About 1.5 hours - Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The talks between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden, ended, they lasted about an hour and a half, the US leader told his Ukrainian counterpart about his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the head of Zelenskyy's office, Andriy Yermak, said on Thursday.

"It has already become a good tradition that the talks between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine took place in a very open, direct atmosphere. The conversation lasted almost an hour and a half. The presidents began with the most important thing, President Biden told President Zelenskyy about his summit with Russian President Putin.

about other issues," Yermak told the 1+1 broadcaster.

Biden announced Washington's readiness to provide Kiev with assistance that would allow it to "fight back at any time," Yermak said.

"The defense minister, who has just returned from the United States, will be able to tell about his talks with his counterpart, the US Secretary of Defense, about the agreements that were reached. And President Biden confirmed that the United States will provide, and this has already begun to happen, all the necessary assistance to so that Ukraine has the opportunity to fight back at any time," Yermak said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Kiev United States All From

Recent Stories

In presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed,third edition o ..

In presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed,third edition of Gov Games kicks off at Expo ..

26 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Chairperson of Russ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Chairperson of Russian FARF Federation Council, U ..

41 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General meets members of Higher Commi ..

UN Secretary-General meets members of Higher Committee of Human Fraternity in Ne ..

2 hours ago
 Republican Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Develop US ..

Republican Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Develop US Oil Production on Federal Land

1 hour ago
 Argentina Not to Boycott Olympics in China - Forei ..

Argentina Not to Boycott Olympics in China - Foreign Ministry

1 hour ago
 French Planes Flying Over Black Sea Were Not Headi ..

French Planes Flying Over Black Sea Were Not Heading to Russian Borders - Genera ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.