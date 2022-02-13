Zelenskyy, Biden to Discuss Security Situation in Coming Hours - Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss the evolving security situation with US President Joe Biden in the next few hours, Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov said on Sunday.

"Dear colleagues, in the coming hours, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss the security situation and ongoing diplomatic de-escalation efforts with US President Joe Biden," Nykyforov wrote on Facebook.