Zelenskyy, Biden To Hold Phone Conversation On Monday - Kiev

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:49 PM

Zelenskyy, Biden to Hold Phone Conversation on Monday - Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will hold a phone conversation on Monday, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the president's administration, said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will hold a phone conversation on Monday, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the president's administration, said on Monday.

"Today a phone conversation between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden will be held within the framework of which an exchange of views will take place on pressing issues of the global agenda," Podolyak said, as quoted by the RBC Ukraine news agency.

According to Podolyak, the conversation will focus on the situation in eastern Ukraine and Kiev-Moscow relations.

More Stories From World

