UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy, Biden, To Hold Phone Talks After Biden-Putin Conversation - Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:50 AM

Zelenskyy, Biden, to Hold Phone Talks After Biden-Putin Conversation - Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden will hold a phone conversation after the US leader's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the Ukrainian presidential office said following Zelenskyy's talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden will hold a phone conversation after the US leader's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the Ukrainian presidential office said following Zelenskyy's talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The US and Russian leaders will face each other virtually on Tuesday � six months after their meeting in person in Geneva.

"It has been agreed to hold a telephone call of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joseph Biden after the talks between the Presidents of the United States and Russia," the presidential office said in a statement.

Ahead of the Biden-Putin talks, the Ukrainian and US sides have coordinated their positions on key issues, the statement read, adding that "an emphasis was made on the importance of preserving a coordinated and effective sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation by the international community until the full restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva United States

Recent Stories

Condolence reference for Sri Lankan Diyawadana to ..

Condolence reference for Sri Lankan Diyawadana to be held today

20 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares close higher as Omicron concerns ease ..

Tokyo shares close higher as Omicron concerns ease 7th Dec, 2021

6 minutes ago
 Biden Unlikely to Receive Offer From Putin to Join ..

Biden Unlikely to Receive Offer From Putin to Join Normandy Four - Kremlin

6 minutes ago
 US Completes Construction of Long-Range Radar Agai ..

US Completes Construction of Long-Range Radar Against Missile Threats in Alaska

6 minutes ago
 With Unisoc T610 under the Hood, realme C25Y is a ..

With Unisoc T610 under the Hood, realme C25Y is a Valuable Treat for Everyone

27 minutes ago
 Secretary General Receives France’s Ambassador t ..

Secretary General Receives France’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Special Env ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.