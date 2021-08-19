UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy, Biden To Meet On August 31 - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Zelenskyy, Biden to Meet on August 31 - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden will meet on August 31, the agenda includes tete-a-tete negotiations, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"As the agenda of the visit [Zelenskyy's visit to the United States] is expanding, the meeting of ...

Presidents Biden and Zelenskyy will be held on August 31. We agreed with the US to postpone it by one day, in particular due to the fact that the format of the presidents' meeting was expanded and will not envisage not only a meeting of the delegations but also tete-a-tete talks," Kuleba said at a briefing, broadcast by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

