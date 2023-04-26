Zelenskyy Calls Conversation With Xi 'Long, Meaningful'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that his phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping was "long and meaningful" and will provide a powerful impetus to the bilateral relations.

Earlier in the day, China Central Television (CCTV) reported that Xi held a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy.

"I had a long and meaningful phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.