Zelenskyy Calls Conversation With Xi 'Long, Meaningful'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that his phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping was "long and meaningful" and will provide a powerful impetus to the bilateral relations.

Earlier in the day, China Central Television (CCTV) reported that Xi held a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy.

"I had a long and meaningful phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

