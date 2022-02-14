UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Calls Decision Of Some Embassies To Move From Kiev To Western Ukraine Mistake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Zelenskyy Calls Decision of Some Embassies to Move From Kiev to Western Ukraine Mistake

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the decision of some embassies to move from Kiev to Western Ukraine a mistake

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the decision of some embassies to move from Kiev to Western Ukraine a mistake.

Earlier, the authorities of a number of countries called on their citizens to leave Ukraine in the interests of security.

In addition, employees of some Western diplomatic missions and their families have been evacuated from this country.

"It is a big mistake that some embassies move to Western Ukraine, this is their decision. Because there is no Western Ukraine, there is Ukraine, it is whole. Therefore, if, God forbid, something happens, it will be everywhere. You can't be five or six hours away from problems or escalation," Zelenskyy said at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

