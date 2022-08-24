UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Calls For Expanding Black Sea Grain Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Zelenskyy Calls for Expanding Black Sea Grain Initiative

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The Black Sea grain initiative should be expanded to effectively deal with the global food crisis, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"In the coming weeks we have to do everything to expand the existing grain initiative," Zelenskyy said in translated remarks in his virtual address to a UN Security Council meeting.

He thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkey for brokering the grain deal and accused Russia of creating "artificial hunger," which he says has affected millions of people worldwide.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting Ukrainian foodstuff. Three Ukrainian ports - Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne - were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry weapons.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey July Million

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

1 hour ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

3 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

8 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.