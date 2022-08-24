Zelenskyy Calls for Expanding Black Sea Grain Initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The Black Sea grain initiative should be expanded to effectively deal with the global food crisis, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"In the coming weeks we have to do everything to expand the existing grain initiative," Zelenskyy said in translated remarks in his virtual address to a UN Security Council meeting.

He thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkey for brokering the grain deal and accused Russia of creating "artificial hunger," which he says has affected millions of people worldwide.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting Ukrainian foodstuff. Three Ukrainian ports - Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne - were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry weapons.