(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Security assurances provided to Ukraine by the G7 can become an "umbrella" for Kiev to sign legally binding agreements on guarantees with individual Western countries in the future, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"We do not have real security guarantees from our partners, I mean de jure. We have de facto security guarantees such as financial, sanctions and defense. This is very important because it could become the first legal document symbolizing that we have such an 'umbrella.' This is the first document (which functions as) an 'umbrella' of security guarantees, and then Ukraine will have agreements with each country-guarantor of security," Zelenskyy said at a press conference after meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Vilnius.

Zelenskyy added that the best security guarantee for Ukraine would be its membership in NATO, while the ideal security guarantees for Kiev would include "both what it has today and what it is lacking."

"We want to have a relevant document so that the help is based not only on our personal relations but also in writing and very concrete. Today's framework declaration and security assurances open a way to important bilateral documents," the Ukrainian president stated.

Ukraine is and will always be a "security donor" for NATO member states, Zelenskyy also stated.

Earlier in the day, the Sky news broadcaster said that the G7 declaration on new security arrangements with Ukraine was expected to be ratified on the sidelines of the NATO summit.