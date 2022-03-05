UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Calls NATO Summit 'Weak, Confused,' One That Encourages Russia's Offensive

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video message has called the just concluded NATO summit "weak" amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"A NATO summit took place today. It was a weak summit, a confused summit, a summit that shows that not everyone considers the fight for freedom in Europe the number one goal," Zelenskyy said on Friday.

Zelenskyy accused the members of the military alliance of giving Russia "the green light to start shelling Ukrainian cities and villages," adding that NATO did nothing but provided Ukraine with 50 tons of diesel fuel.

