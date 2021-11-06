UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Calls On Council Of Europe Chief To Assist In Releasing Donbas Prisoners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 04:20 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric to provide assistance in releasing Ukrainian citizens allegedly held in Donbas and Crimea, the presidential press service said.

Zelenskyy and Pejcinovic Buric held a meeting on Friday as part of the latter's official visit to Ukraine.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Council of Europe's secretary general to assist in using all the mechanisms of this international organization to release Ukrainians, illegally held by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia," the press service said in a statement.

The parties also discussed the Council of Europe's support for Ukraine's European integration, particularly, in protecting human rights, ensuring the supremacy of law and developing democratic institutions.

