Zelenskyy Calls On Minsk After Election To Stick To Democratic Standards, Reject Violence

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Zelenskyy Calls on Minsk After Election to Stick to Democratic Standards, Reject Violence

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Belarus on Monday, following he presidential election, to stick to international democratic standards, protect human rights, solve problems through dialogue and abstain from violence.

According to preliminary results of the election, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured 80.23 percent of votes.

"It is already clear that not everyone in the country agrees with the revealed preliminary results of the election. As we know, legitimacy arises exclusively from public trust ... We are calling on our neighbors to show tolerance and reject street violence. We are calling for an open dialogue, even if it may be difficult.

Only broad dialogue will help citizens of the Republic of Belarus resolve the crisis and discuss further steps and formats of cooperation frankly," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian president expressed the belief that Belarus should comply with "democratic standards acknowledged in the civilized world" and protect human rights and freedoms, noting this was the only way to overcome the crisis.

"Ukraine and personally I want Belarus to be a truly independent democratic nation with strong economy and stable social relations. Belarus is our closest neighbor, so we do care about what happens there," Zelenskyy concluded.

