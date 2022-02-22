Zelenskyy Calls on Russia to Resolve Donbas Issue Through Dialogue in Any Format

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday called on Russia to resolve the conflict in the breakaway Donbas region through dialogue in any available formats.

"We understand all the risks, we call on Russia - and not for the first time - to resolve this issue through dialogue, to sit down at the table of negotiations, we are ready to meet in all formats.

Russia is well-aware of it, and not only Russia knows about it today," Zelenskyy told a briefing after the meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis.

"We received an answer yesterday, we can see it now. Ukraine must respond to this to defend its sovereignty and our country," he added.