UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Calls On Russia To Resolve Donbas Issue Through Dialogue In Any Format

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Zelenskyy Calls on Russia to Resolve Donbas Issue Through Dialogue in Any Format

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday called on Russia to resolve the conflict in the breakaway Donbas region through dialogue in any available formats.

"We understand all the risks, we call on Russia - and not for the first time - to resolve this issue through dialogue, to sit down at the table of negotiations, we are ready to meet in all formats.

Russia is well-aware of it, and not only Russia knows about it today," Zelenskyy told a briefing after the meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis.

"We received an answer yesterday, we can see it now. Ukraine must respond to this to defend its sovereignty and our country," he added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia All

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

6 minutes ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

6 minutes ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

17 minutes ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

58 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

1 hour ago
 COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>