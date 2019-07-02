Zelenskyy Calls on Ukrainian Parliament to Dismiss Prosecutor General, Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the country's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, again to study the note on dismissing Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and appointing Vadym Prystaiko, a deputy foreign minister and a deputy head of the presidential administration, to the position of the foreign minister, Zelenskyy's administration said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Zelenskyy has asked the Verkhovna Rada again to immediately study the note on dismissing Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko and also on dismissing Pavlo Klimkin as the foreign minister and appointing Vadym Prystaiko to the position," Zelenskyy's press service said.