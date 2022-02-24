Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West on Thursday to close the airspace against the backdrop of Russia's special operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West on Thursday to close the airspace against the backdrop of Russia's special operation.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy talked to the leaders of the US, Germany, Poland, the UK, as well as the head of the European Council

"Urge to stop (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, war against (Ukraine) & the world immediately! Building an anti-Putin coalition.

Immediate sanctions, defense & financial support to (Ukraine)! Close the airspace! The world must force (Russia) into peace," Zelenskyy tweeted.