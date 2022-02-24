Zelenskyy Calls on World Leaders to Introduce Sanctions Against Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on world leaders on Thursday to introduce sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on world leaders on Thursday to introduce sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I have already called on world leaders to use all possible sanctions against Putin, start large-scale defense assistance, and close the airspace over Ukraine to the aggressor," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Telegram.