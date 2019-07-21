UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Calls Peace In Donbas, Fight Against Corruption Priority For His Government

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 10:40 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the termination of war in Eastern Ukraine, repatriation of Ukrainian captives and fight against corruption remain the key priorities for his government as Ukraine holds snap parliamentary elections.

The president's Servant of the People party streamed a video where Zelenskyy could be seen following the national exit polls at the party headquarters.

 "My point is that it is not simply a great trust. It is a great responsibility for me personally and for our team. We will not let the Ukrainians down. You know, our key priorities, as for any Ukrainian, are the termination of the war, return of our prisoners and victory over the corruption that is still present in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

