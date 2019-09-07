UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Calls Return Of Ukrainians Released From Russia Home 'Joyous' Event

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 05:08 PM

Zelenskyy Calls Return of Ukrainians Released From Russia Home 'Joyous' Event

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday called the return of over 30 Ukrainian citizens home, following the simultaneous release of detained and convicted people agreed by Kiev and Moscow, a joyous event, adding that a second stage of the release is possible in the future

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday called the return of over 30 Ukrainian citizens home, following the simultaneous release of detained and convicted people agreed by Kiev and Moscow, a joyous event, adding that a second stage of the release is possible in the future.

The return was broadcast by local television channels. Zelenskyy was present at the Kiev's Boryspil airport to meet the released detainees.

"I think that the return of [Ukrainians] is a joyous thing ... We all took a first step and it was a very difficult one, in my opinion. I am confident that in the future we will continue to take these steps toward returning all [Ukrainians]," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president added that his next focus would be ongoing talks in Minsk on the pulling out troops and weapons from the contact line in the Donbas, a process which would be broken up into two stages.

Additionally, Zelenskyy said that a second stage to the Russian-Ukrainian release of detainees could possibly take place in the future.

"I think that during the second stage, we will seriously work on getting all of [Ukrainians in Russia] released, including the many who are in Crimea. ... And we are not talking about a year. We want to do this as fast as possible. We want this and we are working toward this," Zelenskyy told reporters at the airport when asked whether he was aware that many other Ukrainians remained incarcerated in Russia's prisons.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had pardoned people whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.

