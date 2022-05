Zelenskyy Can Bring Peace to Ukraine by Ordering Forces to Stop Resistance - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy can bring peace to Ukraine if he forces neo-Nazi battalions to stop their resistance and release all civilians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"Now Zelenskyy can also bring peace if he stops giving criminal orders to his neo-Nazi battalions, forces them to release all civilians and stop resistance," Lavrov told Italian broadcaster Mediaset.