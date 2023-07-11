Zelenskyy Can Expect Military Aid Guarantees From NATO Summit at Best - Russian Diplomat

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can expect from the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius on Ukraine's admission to the alliance is guarantees of further military aid at best, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Zelenskyy continues to bend his line that he needs Western weapons and military equipment under the pretext of a confrontation with Russia, the diplomat said, adding that is why Zelenskyy has long hinted that he would like an accelerated process of joining NATO.

The UK and the US, however, have made it clear that the necessary criteria must be met for this.

"The best that Zelenskyy can expect (from the summit) is guarantees of further military assistance and supplies of ammunition," Gavrilov said, adding that "the fact that a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held during the NATO summit is just a nod to Kiev and nothing more."