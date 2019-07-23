Zelenskyy Can Only End Donbas Conflict by Applying All Available Powers - German Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a chance to change the situation in the conflict-torn Donbas region for the better but only if he employs all the power at his disposal and removes untrustworthy or disloyal politicians from government institutions, German lawmaker from the euroskeptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Waldemar Herdt told Sputnik.

Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party is leading the polls after Sunday's parliamentary elections with over 43 percent of the vote and over 95 percent of ballots counted.

"I think that if he now uses his power in full and makes a serious purging of power in all the institutions that are in control, which otherwise will not let him do the job, he will have a real chance to change the situation in Donbas ... The situation in Donbas can be resolved if there is a will on his behalf to talk to people, give them certain preferences, talk about federalism. There are many ways of solving it," Herdt said.

According to the lawmaker, since Servant of the People is on track to win the parliamentary elections, the president will not be able to "use the counteraction of the parliament or inconsistency of the authorities as an excuse."

Herdt expressed hope that Zelenskyy would use the people's trust in him "in a right way.

"Everyone sees now that the military way is not a solution you need to talk to people there. He sent positive signals when he recognized those peoples' rights, which [ex-President Petro] Poroshenko has never done. He recognized their right to use the Russian language and he recognized their right for certain sovereignty within Ukrainian borders. If he purposefully advocates for this now in the executive power institution, we will see positive changes," the lawmaker added.

Zelenskyy said on Sunday that ending the war in eastern Ukraine, returning Ukrainian captives and fighting against corruption remained the key priorities for his government.

Two regions in eastern Ukraine have been locked in conflict with Kiev since 2014, when central authorities launched a military operation against the regions that refused to recognize the new government at the time.

Ways of resolving the conflict have been discussed in the Normandy Four format Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany but Zelenskyy suggested earlier in July that a meeting between the leaders of these four countries be convened with the added participation of the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Normandy Four have helped negotiate Minsk Agreements, a ceasefire signed by the warring parties February 2015, but the situation has remained tense.