Zelenskyy Claims After Phone Call With Biden That They Share 'Special' Relations

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after Sunday phone talks with US President Joe Biden that Kiev and Washington share relations of a "special" kind.

"The first international talk of the year with @POTUS proves the special nature of our relations. Joint actions of Ukraine, US and partners in keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed. We appreciate the unwavering support of Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday that Biden and Zelenskyy spoke by phone, with the US president reaffirming Washington's support for Kiev, but also emphasizing the importance of diplomatic efforts, including talks on strategic stability through the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), as well as de-escalation in Donbas.

According to the White House, Biden "made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine."

On Thursday, Biden held a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing the escalating tensions over Ukraine and European security.

Western countries are accusing Russia of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for "aggressive action." Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations.

Negotiations on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for January 10, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on January 12, and the summit of Russia and the OSCE the following day.