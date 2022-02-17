UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's Membership - President's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 04:19 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that not only Russia, but also some NATO members oppose Kiev joining the alliance, the president's office said Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that not only Russia, but also some NATO members oppose Kiev joining the alliance, the president's office said Thursday.

Ukraine has been on the path toward NATO membership for a long time, but is still no closer to this goal as there is pressure on Kiev, Zelenskyy said.

"The NATO issue is one of those that Ukraine is pressured on. The main issue is the independence of Ukraine and its independent choice in any matter, and Ukraine has been fighting for the right to do so for many years," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

The Ukrainian leader noted that Russia is using the NATO issue as an excuse to station troops at the Ukrainian border, and some European countries "play along with it on this." Such actions prevent streamlining the process of Ukraine's integration into NATO, he added.

"And this is not a philosophical question, there are specific reasons - because of the opposition from Russia, which does not want Ukraine to be a member of NATO, and some members of the alliance. It is not a secret," Zelenskyy said.

