Zelenskyy Claims Ukraine Restored Over Dozen Damaged Energy Facilities

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2022 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 15 energy facilities in Ukraine that have been damaged by explosions have already been restored, but power conservation means are still being applied in certain cities and regions.

"In most regions, the technical possibility of supplying electricity has been restored. Although in some cities and regions, the power industry is still forced to apply stabilization shutdown schedules," Zelenskyy said in an address posted on Telegram.

He added that 15 damaged energy facilities have been restored in Ukraine and called on Ukrainians to willfully cut power use during peak hours in order to ensure that the power grid functions normally.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Tuesday that about 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was hit by Russian missile strikes over the previous two days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on Monday that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

