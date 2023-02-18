Zelenskyy Compares Ukraine Conflict to Old Testament David-Goliath Battle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday called for an increase in arms supplies to Ukraine and compared the conflict with Russia with the battle of the Old Testament characters David and Goliath.

"David defeated Goliath not by the power of conversation, but the power of his actions, by the courage and sling. Courage is what we have. There is enough of it, not only in Ukraine, but in our entire 'coalition of victory'. The sling should get stronger, right now. So that next year we could gather here, in Munich, for the first security post-war conference under the condition of free Ukraine, free Europe, free world," Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader noted that Kiev had not yet received the David's Sling missile system from Israel, but expressed confidence that delay was temporary.

In October 2022, Kiev sent a request to Israel for the purchase of air and missile defense systems, in particular, such as David's Sling and Hetz. The Israeli Defense Ministry, in turn, has repeatedly stressed the impossibility of supplying air defense missile defense systems to Ukraine, saying that Israel will have to sacrifice its own reserves for this.

Western countries have increased their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a military operation there on February 24, 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev.