UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Compares Ukraine Conflict To Old Testament David-Goliath Battle

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Zelenskyy Compares Ukraine Conflict to Old Testament David-Goliath Battle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday called for an increase in arms supplies to Ukraine and compared the conflict with Russia with the battle of the Old Testament characters David and Goliath.

"David defeated Goliath not by the power of conversation, but the power of his actions, by the courage and sling. Courage is what we have. There is enough of it, not only in Ukraine, but in our entire 'coalition of victory'. The sling should get stronger, right now. So that next year we could gather here, in Munich, for the first security post-war conference under the condition of free Ukraine, free Europe, free world," Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader noted that Kiev had not yet received the David's Sling missile system from Israel, but expressed confidence that delay was temporary.

In October 2022, Kiev sent a request to Israel for the purchase of air and missile defense systems, in particular, such as David's Sling and Hetz. The Israeli Defense Ministry, in turn, has repeatedly stressed the impossibility of supplying air defense missile defense systems to Ukraine, saying that Israel will have to sacrifice its own reserves for this.

Western countries have increased their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a military operation there on February 24, 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO World Israel Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Munich David Same Kiev February April October From

Recent Stories

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

33 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Ene ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Energy &amp; Infrastructure&#039; ..

2 hours ago
 Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Ch ..

Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in France

2 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

2 hours ago
 First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.