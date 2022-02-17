UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Complains About Talk Of War 'Working Against' Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Zelenskyy Complains About Talk of War 'Working Against' Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy complained on Thursday that incessant talk of a looming Russian attack on his country was hurting it financially

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy complained on Thursday that incessant talk of a looming Russian attack on his country was hurting it financially.

"It does mean losses for us on all fronts... There are no loans to be had and interest rates are crazy.

All these D-Days and panic are working against our country. It does not even matter who is sharing this information," he told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

Zelenskyy said that his government had been struggling since fall to give payraises to health workers and teachers," but it is physically impossible, given constant panic attacks that the public is having," he added.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia All Government

Recent Stories

Russia Welcomes US Readiness for Consultations on ..

Russia Welcomes US Readiness for Consultations on Preventing Incidents in Open S ..

2 minutes ago
 Kiev Wants System of Guarantees Keeping Up With Th ..

Kiev Wants System of Guarantees Keeping Up With That Proposed to NATO States - Z ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Plans to Use Attack Drones in Luhansk Outs ..

Ukraine Plans to Use Attack Drones in Luhansk Outskirts - LPR

2 minutes ago
 Luhansk Forces Put Electronic Warfare Equipment on ..

Luhansk Forces Put Electronic Warfare Equipment on High Alert Amid Fears of Atta ..

2 minutes ago
 US, Russia May Agree on Issue of Bomber Flights Ne ..

US, Russia May Agree on Issue of Bomber Flights Near Borders - Russian Foreign M ..

5 minutes ago
 Kiev's Delegation in Contact Group on Donbas Deman ..

Kiev's Delegation in Contact Group on Donbas Demands Extraordinary Meeting

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>