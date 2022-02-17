Zelenskyy Complains About Talk of War 'Working Against' Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy complained on Thursday that incessant talk of a looming Russian attack on his country was hurting it financially

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy complained on Thursday that incessant talk of a looming Russian attack on his country was hurting it financially.

"It does mean losses for us on all fronts... There are no loans to be had and interest rates are crazy.

All these D-Days and panic are working against our country. It does not even matter who is sharing this information," he told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

Zelenskyy said that his government had been struggling since fall to give payraises to health workers and teachers," but it is physically impossible, given constant panic attacks that the public is having," he added.