Zelenskyy Compromises US By Conducting Terrorist Attacks On Civil Infrastructure - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is compromising the United States by conducting terrorist attacks against civil infrastructure, trying to blackmail the White House to receive more assistance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that several drones, on their way to the Russian capital, were shot down by air defenses, but one hit a tower in the Moscow-City business center, damaging the facade at the level of the 21st floor.

No casualties were reported after the attack, he added.

"Zelenskyy is compromising Washington by committing terrorist attacks against civil infrastructure. (US President Joe) Biden is stepping on a self-created rake called 'a state sponsor of terrorism.' Why does Zelenskyy need this? Firstly, it is in nature, a rotten one serving the dark. Secondly, it is to blackmail the White House to seek more 'help,'" Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

