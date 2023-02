MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Monday that US President Joe Biden arrived in Kiev for a meeting.

"Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media reported that Biden was paying a visit to Kiev.