(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the country's energy infrastructure facilities were damaged on Wednesday, and three of them were destroyed.

"New damage to critical infrastructure has been done. Today, three energy facilities were destroyed," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT).

Earlier in the day, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, announced that restrictions on electricity supplies in Ukraine will be introduced on Thursday. The official urged residents of all regions to minimize the use of electricity from 7:00 to 23:00, warning that otherwise temporary outages cannot be avoided.

Tymoshenko added that the restrictions will first of all affect enterprises and factories.

Ukrainian utility Ukrenergo later explained that the outages will not be simultaneous and will last no more than four hours, although they will affect the entire territory of the country.

Russia launched airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.