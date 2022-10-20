UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Confirms Damage To Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Zelenskyy Confirms Damage to Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Facilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the country's energy infrastructure facilities were damaged on Wednesday, and three of them were destroyed.

"New damage to critical infrastructure has been done. Today, three energy facilities were destroyed," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT).

Earlier in the day, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, announced that restrictions on electricity supplies in Ukraine will be introduced on Thursday. The official urged residents of all regions to minimize the use of electricity from 7:00 to 23:00, warning that otherwise temporary outages cannot be avoided.

Tymoshenko added that the restrictions will first of all affect enterprises and factories.

Ukrainian utility Ukrenergo later explained that the outages will not be simultaneous and will last no more than four hours, although they will affect the entire territory of the country.

Russia launched airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Electricity Ukraine Moscow October All From

Recent Stories

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Blo ..

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

2 hours ago
 US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

2 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 hours ago
 PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-figh ..

PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp

2 hours ago
 Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.