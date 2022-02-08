Zelenskyy Confirms Desire to Implement Minsk Agreements - Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed a desire to implement the Minsk agreements, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday after talks in Kiev

On Monday, Macron met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"Yesterday, President Putin and I discussed this issue for a long time. And he himself confirmed his readiness to comply with the Minsk agreements. And thank you (Zelenskyy) for confirming your desire to implement these agreements during our talks (in Kiev)," Macron told a press conference, adding that Ukraine has reaffirmed its commitment to a ceasefire in Donbas.