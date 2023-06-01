(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Thursday that a summit for the discussion of his peace plan is being prepared, adding that he wants these talks to involve as many countries as possible.

"We are now at the period where we are organizing such summit. It depends on some issues, so, of course, we want to involve as much as possible countries, that's why, now, we did not fix the date," Zelenskyy said ahead of the second European Political Community summit in Moldova.

Earlier in May, the Financial Times reported, citing a European official, that Zelenskyy requested a peace summit on Ukraine be convened during the G7 leaders summit, to promote his peace formula. The head of his office, Andriy Yermak, later also said that Ukraine plans to hold an international gathering to secure support for Kiev's plan.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelenskyy stated in November that Kiev had its own peace plan consisting of 10 points. It includes the mutual exchange of detained persons under the "all for all" formula, as well as ensuring nuclear, food and energy security. The peace plan also includes points such as the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine and the restoration of Ukraine's full territorial integrity. Zelenskyy also wants to get security guarantees for Ukraine and create an international mechanism to compensate his country's losses by drawing on Russian assets.

The Kremlin previously stated that there were no prerequisites for the transition of the situation in Ukraine to a peaceful one, and that Russia was achieving its goals through its military operation. Russia noted that it appreciates the efforts of all the countries that have been trying to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a peaceful resolution, but so far this has been impossible.