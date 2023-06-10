Zelenskyy Confirms Ukraine Began Counteroffensive

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Saturday that Ukraine has begun its long-advertised counteroffensive against Russia but refrained from disclosing any details on its progress

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Saturday that Ukraine has begun its long-advertised counteroffensive against Russia but refrained from disclosing any details on its progress.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine launched the counteroffensive, as evident from the fact that it tapped its strategic reserves.

"Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, I will not talk in detail at what stage (they are). I think that we all will definitely feel this," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Ukrainian government has been touting its coming "counteroffensive" against Russia since late 2022, using it as a chip to bargain more military aid from Western donors. The launch was initially earmarked for the spring but ended up delayed first until summer and then again indefinitely.