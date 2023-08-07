Open Menu

Zelenskyy Confirms Ukraine Received Long-Range French Missiles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Zelenskyy Confirms Ukraine Received Long-Range French Missiles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video on social media on Sunday demonstrating a long-range Scalp missile that his French counterpart vowed to supply to Kiev last month.

President Emmanuel Macron announced in mid-July that his government had decided to join the United Kingdom in giving Ukraine Scalp missiles.

Like Storm Shadows, they have a range of over 250 kilometers (155 miles). Germany has so far refused to follow suit.

Western countries have been arming Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation in February 2022. The support has evolved from light artillery munitions to heavier weapons, including tanks. In recent months, Ukraine has been pressing the West to give it fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

Storm Ukraine Russia Social Media Germany Kiev United Kingdom February Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

5 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

6 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

7 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

8 hours ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

9 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

9 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

11 hours ago

More Stories From World