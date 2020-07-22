Zelenskyy Congratulates Everyone on Release of Hostages, Says 'No Place for Terrorism'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated everyone on the release of the hostages in the city of Lutsk and added that "there is no place for terrorism in any country."

Earlier in the day, a man hijacked a bus and took its passengers hostages. He had explosives and weapons with him. After about 12 hours of hostage crisis, the hijacker eventually released all hostages and was detained by the police.

"I greet everyone who fought all day for the liberation of people in Lutsk and, in fact, for their lives. We all worried and followed the development of events, worked out plans and changed them, taking into account the situation.

Human life is the most important value. We have not lost anyone. Today, relatives and friends can hug everyone who has suffered a day on the bus at gunpoint. There is no place for terrorism in any country," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Earlier, Zelenskyy fulfilled the demand of the hostage-taker and called on everyone to watch the 2005 documentary "Earthlings." After the arrest, the video with Zelensksy's appeal was removed from his social media.