UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Congratulates Everyone On Release Of Hostages, Says 'No Place For Terrorism'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:30 AM

Zelenskyy Congratulates Everyone on Release of Hostages, Says 'No Place for Terrorism'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated everyone on the release of the hostages in the city of Lutsk and added that "there is no place for terrorism in any country."

Earlier in the day, a man hijacked a bus and took its passengers hostages. He had explosives and weapons with him. After about 12 hours of hostage crisis, the hijacker eventually released all hostages and was detained by the police.

"I greet everyone who fought all day for the liberation of people in Lutsk and, in fact, for their lives. We all worried and followed the development of events, worked out plans and changed them, taking into account the situation.

Human life is the most important value. We have not lost anyone. Today, relatives and friends can hug everyone who has suffered a day on the bus at gunpoint. There is no place for terrorism in any country," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Earlier, Zelenskyy fulfilled the demand of the hostage-taker and called on everyone to watch the 2005 documentary "Earthlings." After the arrest, the video with Zelensksy's appeal was removed from his social media.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Man Lutsk All From

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group reports AED4.6 bn consolidated net ..

51 minutes ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns public against ci ..

1 hour ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity participates ..

2 hours ago

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

3 hours ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.